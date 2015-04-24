Scott Tucker to Provide Ice Sculptures for Gala Dinner

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --The site that keeps the world entertained, Everything Entertaining has announced their upcoming article featuring ice sculptor Scott Tucker. Tucker will be in charge of all decor as well as performing live sculpting during the event.



"Tucker was the last piece of preparation we had to get," says Joann Fredricks, host and head organizer of the gala. "He was our first and really our only choice we felt 100 percent comfortable with. We have seen him perform before and his art speaks for itself so his signing on is a very big relief to say the least."



The theme of the gala will be 'Summer Snow' focused around Tucker's ice sculpting. It will be a masked event with a strict costume policy enforced. Dinner and dancing will be accompanied by a 12 piece orchestra and jazz band with awards given throughout the night.



"I was very excited when Miss Fredricks asked me to be part of the gala," says Tucker. "I am looking forward to trying a few new ideas that I haven't had the right environment for yet. The vote of confidence I have been getting from all the people at Hillman is a big help, taking some of the load off a very intricate and complicated thing I must do at the gala."



Photos of the finished sculptures will be available online at Everything Entertaining after the gala.



About Everything Entertaining

Everything Entertaining is a website devoted to all kinds of entertainment. The site keeps a content calendar for many local communities, and features entertaining events of all types. The site also features various kinds of entertainers, such as authors and filmmakers. Everything Entertaining features a balance of both popular and more experimental events, appealing to everyone from film lovers, to Broadway connoisseurs, to lovers of street artists.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an artist operating out of Lower Manhattan with a focus on ice sculpting. Over his twelve years as an artist he has been featured in four galleries, performed at dozens of shows and competitions, and taught at the college level. Tucker has won several awards at the national level with invitations to perform and show at events across the United States.