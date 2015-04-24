Designer Scott Tucker Recommits to Life Fit Clothing

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --A Shoe in Fashion, the site that keeps fashion accessible to everyone, is interviewing designer Scott Tucker in their upcoming article in their business series. Tucker explains some things new designers need to watch out for as well as his current place in the design world.



"Tucker has been with Life Fit for the past three years now, and that speaks very well to both parties respect in the business," says John Valley, feature director of A Shoe in Fashion. "It takes a lot of work to stay in this business long term, and usually once you've reached the three year mark in a partnership, the hard part is over."



Tucker has designed several lines for Life Fit during the years of contracts. Each project he has designed for the company has been met with profits for both parties. Tucker says he doesn't see any reason to change something that is working beautifully.



"Everything we do together is almost seamless at this point," says Tucker. "We are almost finishing each others sentences. I think a lot of people make the mistake of looking for problems when things are going well. Sure there are always problems, but when I can make whatever clothing that comes into my head and Life Fit can sell it, most of the problems are solved."



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a clothing designer working in the field for the past nine years. He has released several lines on his own before signing on with Life Fit Clothing. He has since released four lines for just as many seasons with more to come this year. He designs and resides in Portland, OR with his wife Susanne.



