Scott Tucker Announces New Productivity Watch

Bismark, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --"The Pro" is the latest product from independent inventor Scott Tucker. The electronic watch is designed to make productivity easier for wearers, featuring five different digital displays and a user's guide that doubles as a self-help book.



"We've seen our share of watches here in the office," says Gilbert Froh, project director at Gadgets Made Simple. "But this one from Tucker is by far the most versatile, function packed one yet. The ability to save so many different presets and use simultaneous actions opens it up to the widest range of customers."



The watch features many time keeping tools, running up to five different stopwatches at one time. Each stopwatch can be individually labeled to be associated with a different personal goal. The user's guide goes into great detail about the hows and whys of goal setting so the set-up process takes limited time.



"I wanted to integrate several ideas and processes I was already using into one unit," says Tucker. This was originally something to help me stay more focused and productive from day to day, but as it turns out, everyone could use something like that."



"The Pro," the latest product from Scott Tucker, hits the shelves this summer.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a designer and inventor with a background in computer technology. He has been in business for himself most of his life with jobs ranging from computer repair, software design, to corporate electronics work. Currently Tucker accepts jobs regularly from several small businesses as well as private contracts from larger groups. He currently resides in New York City with his cat Frida.



About Gadgets Made Simple

Gadgets Made Simple is a site designed to help filter and organize all the new gadgets and gizmos coming out every day. Striving to keep ahead of the everyday shuffle, there are reviews posted daily about products that are soon to be released on the market. With an ever growing readership, and comments coming in from across the globe, Gadgets Made Simple is a site that will be around for a long time. If you are looking to stay apprised in the current technology market, there's not a better site out there.