Math Professor Scott Tucker to Implement New Math Program in Select Schools

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --'Practical Math,' the new math course created by Scott Tucker will be featured in Creative and Clever's latest article in their "School Smarts" series. The program will be starting in several schools during the next school year.



"The program is a godsend to a lot of us here," says Shelia Miller, a high school math teacher at one of the selected school. "We have as much to learn from Tucker as any of the students do and I believe this will help our teaching a great deal. Our students are old enough to decide where they want to go in life, and this course will allow them to make a more informed decision."



The program will include grades 9-12 with possible expansion to lower grades upon assessment. Both online and live classes will be offered on a rotating schedule. Tucker says he hopes to give students real life skills that almost everyone needs. Topics covered are woodworking and design, business, and automotive with more to be added upon interest.



Students will start off in one large group covering basic skills to make sure a foundational level is secure before moving on to smaller, interest based groups. Tucker says this will allow students to get a real sense of what they could be doing on a day to day basis.



"Students will be further broken into groups based on their interests, then focus on specific math pertaining to their group. There will be some overlap, but there are also very interest specific things that will not be needed by all groups."



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker has been actively working in the mathematics teaching field for the past 25 years. He has been involved in several charity programs, most notably 'Math for Life.' Tucker currently resides in Seattle, Washington with his Wife Nora and two children Abby and Andrew.



About Creative and Clever

Creative and Clever is a site started by Shirley Simmons and her husband when they realized all the other similar sites didn't do it for them. This is a site aimed at people that love new products that bring a little bit more to the table than the rest. By keeping a very organized site, it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for, whether it be the latest in appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. With a freshly added comments section now teeming with thoughts and ideas from an ever growing readership, this is the last stop in your search for creative and clever.