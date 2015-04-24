Scott Tucker Hosts Plus Size Clothing Swap

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --A Shoe In Fashion, the website that shares fashion news and trends from around the community, will feature Scott Tucker's "Plus Size Swap." The clothing swap, which takes place on the evening of May 1, will be for women size 18 and above.



"We love the fact that Scott Tucker embraced the body positivity movement so early in the game," says A Shoe In Fashion editor Marlene Parks. "They've dedicated a good part of their retail store to plus size designers, and now they're hosting an event that will help the women of the community learn more about fashion, and pick up some new styles."



The clothing swap participants will bring their own used clothing to trade with other participants. Fashion consultants will also be on hand to model and answer questions about the new plus size lines that Scott Tucker will begin selling this summer. A Shoe In Fashion will cover the event, filming interviews and sharing exclusive sneak peeks of Scott Tucker's new designs.



"We are totally excited to host our first clothing swap," says Jeanne Green. "Lots of our customers get bored with wearing the same thing for too long, so this is a great way to change up your look without spending more money. And they'll get to meet other women with similar fashion interests."



Participants must pre-register in the store or on the A Shoe In Fashion website. There will be space for 25 ladies.



