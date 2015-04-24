Scott Tucker Releases Lecture Series on Audiobook

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Professor of Anthropology Scott Tucker's lecture series, 'Ground Up' will be available in audiobook form later this year. In a recent article Never Be Bored introduces the lecture series. Once available, exclusive audio clips and discounted downloads will be offered on the site.



"The preview clips we have on the site have already generated a lot of interest in the forum among our readership," says Bob Wilson, editor at Never Be Bored. "Tucker has had a lot of success with his lecture tours, frequently selling out, so we are very excited to the first outlet for this."



The series is a combination of Tucker's previous lectures as well as notes from his books and journal publications. Some new, unreleased material will also be offered. The goal of the audio series is to make education more accessible and digestible for the average person.



"There is a lot of new information out there that is really important, but also not easily understood by those outside the field. I'm not sure everyone in the field fully appreciates it yet. Bob and his team at Never Be Bored have been really helpful in spreading awareness and getting the information to those that want it."



Scott Tucker's new lecture series, 'Ground Up' will be available later this year in all audiobook formats. Details and audio clips from the previewed material can be found online at Never Be Bored.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an associate professor of anthropology currently employed at several state colleges. He has worked in the field for 12 years, publishing several journal articles, lecture series, and teaching part time. Tucker prefers to live in Keen, NH while working in Boston, MA.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is designed to keep you active in life while simultaneously giving you many choices on the activity itself. We feature local artists, businesses, and entrepreneurs, doing things that are inspiring as well as easy to take part in if not already involved. Many of our feature articles were suggested by readers and some have even been written by them, so all ideas are welcome. If you're looking for something worthwhile to do or have too much free time on your hands, come on by and we will fill that gap.