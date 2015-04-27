Scott Tucker Hosts EDM Foam Party on Independence Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Never Be Bored, a site that shares interesting ideas and activities to keep boredom at bay, will feature Scott Tucker's "Freedom Foam Fighterz," a party hosted by the talent management group on the 4th of July. The party will feature several of Tucker's artists playing live electronic music sets.



"Our readers live vicariously through video and slideshows, and the ones we're planning on sharing will be quite a doozy," says Never Be Bored feature editor Austin Frazier. "Independence Day is one of my personal favorite holidays, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate than with a wild party featuring top notch EDM."



The party, which will take place at the Scott Tucker offices, will begin at sundown on July 4. Tucker's artists will be playing hour-long sets throughout the night. The company's main office will be a dance floor, and a rooftop fireworks viewing areas and a foam room in the basement will be set up for guests who want to do more than just dance. "We throw parties pretty frequently – entertainment and art is our bread and butter," says ST event coordinator Kate Schmidt. "But this is going to be one of our bigger events. Half a dozen of our most popular artists are flying in to be with us for the 4th, and we want a ton of people to come out and support."



Admission to the event is free with pre-registration. A cash bar and refreshments will be available in the Scott Tucker courtyard. Never Be Bored will be on hand to record video and talk to attendees, artists, and Scott Tucker' talent team.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a talent developer and runs an artist management company. The company's brand promotes fun, youthful, and thoughtful artists who are building on today's trends to ensure tomorrow's art future. Scott Tucker represents fine artists, graphic artists, and musicians.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is a site that features inspiring activities from local artists, scholars, businesses, and entrepreneurs that are open to the public to join and take part in. The blog publishes an events calendar and covers a wide variety of interests.