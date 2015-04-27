Scott Tucker Will Screen Cult Classic Double Feature at Summer Kickoff

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Movie Favorites, a blog that highlights local film events for film buffs and movie critics, will feature Scott Tucker's Summer Kickoff. The event will take place on the first day of summer, and screen two yet to be decided cult classics on the big screen.



"We're so happy that Scott Tucker has finally reopened the Marquee Theater, which was built nearly 100 years ago," says Movie Favorites' writer John Nailer. "Letting local film fans pick two of the first movies to grace the remodeled theater's screens is just icing on the cake." Starting May 1, fans will be able to log onto Movie Favorites in order vote for their top two film choices out of the following cult classics: The Big Lebowski, Repo Man, The Warriors, Aliens, and Annie Hall. The two films with the most votes will be screened back to back on the first day of summer operations for the newly remodeled theater.



"The community it what keeps us running this little theater, they're the reason we revamped it and why we are committed to providing entertainment at value prices," says Meagan Ruyle, Scott Tucker's theater manager. "Everything we offer is for our community members, from our local snacks to our mommy-and-me movies."



The theater will sell $10 special tickets for the Summer Kickoff that include snacks and the two cult classics. Movie Favorites will host voting to decide on which films to feature, and will cover the event live.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker's two-screen theater, which was first built as the Marquee Theater in 1919, shows first and second-run films for $5 before 5pm and $7 after 5pm. Concessions are high quality products that are sourced locally, and are still more affordable than snacks at a national movie chain. Party theater rentals are available.



About Movie Favorites

Movie Favorites takes pride in covering everything film-related. With interviews, reviews, and exclusive video, Movie Favorites can illuminate both film buffs and those who are just interested in finding a movie to see this weekend. The site also hosts live film events in cities throughout the U.S.