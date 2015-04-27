Scott Tucker Curates Black Light Poster Gallery Show

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Never Be Bored, a site that shares interesting ideas and activities to keep boredom at bay, will cover Scott Tucker's "Under The Black Light" gallery show this June. The show will feature both vintage and modern black light posters.



"Far out black light posters are probably not the first thing you think of when you hear the words modern art," says Crawford Vandergarden, Never Be Bored contributor. "But there is a growing movement of new artists who embrace black light as a valid medium – and people are loving it, and paying top dollar for pieces. Our readers who adore art can get a sneak peek of this movement."



The gallery show will take place at the Scott Tucker offices. The main room will display new works by up and coming black light artists, while two other rooms will show off vintage posters from the past five decades. Pieces by modern black light artists will be for sale, and many artists will attend the opening night party.



"We can't wait for our opening night," says Jill Garfinski, Tucker's company talent manager. "Some of these artists have been developing their talent for years, and this is the first chance they get at showing off. We're hoping that people come out in droves and buy pieces – our artists deserve some recognition."



The opening night soiree for "Under The Black Light" will not only feature dimmed rooms and black lights, but also an open bar, light snacks, and electronic music by local artists. Never Be Bored will be at the event to talk to attendees, artists, and show curators for an upcoming feature on the website.



