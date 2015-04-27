Scott Tucker Debuts Vegas Style Slot Machine for Home Use

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Fun Games Blog, a web portal for gaming enthusiasts of all types, will share a sneak preview of Scott Tucker's "Jackpot Fiesta" with their users. The retro-inspired, Vegas-style slot machine will be available this summer.



"For many people, having a huge game room is part of their lifestyle," says Fun Games Blog writer Erik Jansen. "And having a slot machine that harkens back to Vegas' glory days is about as good as it gets. Our readers are going to freak out over this game." The machine, which features a pull lever to spin the reels, lights up and makes noise similar to slot machines from the 1940s and 1950s. It is operated with tokens that come with the machine, to increase the game's authenticity.



"There's nothing like inserting a coin and pulling a lever, and seeing what fate has in store for you," says Scott Tucker's lead designer Kenny Fletcher. "We took the best part of retro gaming and packaged it in a new machine. You can use the lever, or play with the electronic buttons, but either way you'll feel like you are in a Vegas casino despite being in your own home."



The machine's cost has yet to be revealed, but its release date has been set for June 15. Because of many state laws prohibiting slot machines, this limited run of Jackpot Fiesta will only be available to certain buyers. Slot machine ownership is for fun only and limited to home use. Game owners will not be able to use the machines for profit.



Fun Games Blog will host video of Jackpot Fiesta gameplay, as well as interviews with the machine's developers.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker owns a gaming company that runs the gamut from handheld electronic games, vintage inspired pinball, and Vegas-style slots. The company was founded in 2006 by vintage game and machine collector Kenny Fletcher. Fletcher now assists Scott Tucker from his garage in Los Alamitos, CA.



About Fun Games Blog

FunGamesBlog.com is dedicated to games old and new, as well as cultivating family time that embraces learning through play. Board, computer, interactive, or backyard, no matter what kind of games you enjoy, Fun Games Blog is here to review them.