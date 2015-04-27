Scott Tucker Hosts First Annual "Touch a Truck" for Families

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --The site that brings families actively together, Our Family Fun Night, will feature Scott Tucker's "Touch A Truck" event. The event, scheduled for early May, will bring large vehicles to the community and make them available for hands-on play. Parents and children will be able to touch, feel, climb, and pose for photos with the vehicles.



"This is going to be so much fun for the kids, and for the parents who are kids at heart," says Malia Parker, editor for Our Family Fun Night. "If you've ever seen a toddler look at a tractor or a big rig, you'll know how much they want to climb and feel and just experience these big trucks."



The event will take place in the parking lot of Tucker's kids boutique clothing store. The boutique has already managed to secure a dozen large vehicles, including big rig cabs, farming and construction equipment, and even a vintage fire engine from the Fire Department. Kids will be encouraged to climb and play on the vehicles, under the strict supervision of their parents.



"The idea for 'Touch A Truck' came to me when I noticed by six year old eyeballing the backhoe that our neighbors were using for their driveway construction," says Kit Carlton, manager of Tucker's store. "She asked if it was okay for her to take a photo in the backhoe, and they let us. It made her day."



Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the Scott Tucker kids boutique will be having a 30% off sale. Donations will be taken for the Fire Department and several children's charities. Our Family Fun Night will share video of "Touch A Truck," as well as a profile on Carlton, who put together the event.



About Scott Tucker

The Scott Tucker store, founded in 2009, is a children's boutique specializing in reworked vintage items and styles by local designers. The store also sells handmade toys, cloth diapers, and high-end baby gear.



About Our Family Fun Night

Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming ever more difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie, or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for non-digital entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.