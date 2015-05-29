Scott Tucker to Unveil New Interactive Learning Robot

Jeffersonville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Everything Entertaining, a website for wholesome family appropriate amusements, has the exclusive fist look at Scott Tucker's new interactive learning robot. 'Smart Chopper' will hit the market later this winter.



"This new toy is one of the most clever ideas we've seen in a while, and that is exactly what this site is about," says Sharon Simpson, content editor of Everything Entertaining. "This is really exciting for us as it is the first time someone has sought us out and not the other way around. It really shows that our site is growing and gaining a reputation in the online community."



'Smart Chopper' will be ready for manufacturing after prototype testing has completed in November. The robot is suggested by Tucker for use with adults and is awaiting approval for safe use by children over the age of 12. All parts and components on the robot's exterior are manufactured in the United States.



"Sometimes everything just falls into place and you find the right people to share your news with," says Tucker. "A friend of mine mentioned the site to me and had nothing but positive things to say about it. After some review, it wasn't long until I was on the phone with Sharon discussing details of unveiling my new robot with the site exclusively."



Sharon Simpson will personally interview Scott Tucker for Everything Entertaining later this month. The interactive learning robot will be available in select smart toys stores this winter.



About Everything Entertaining

Everything Entertaining is a site started by Sharon Simpson after she realized there could be a better entertainment site out there. This is a site aimed at people that love entertainment of every sort, and events that bring a little bit more to the table than the rest. By keeping a very organized site, it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for, whether it be the latest in appliances, children's toys, games, or just a fun new gift for a friend. With a freshly added comments section now teeming with thoughts and ideas from an ever growing readership, this is the last stop in the search for safe and captivating online content.