Free Jazz Album to Be Released by Scott Tucker

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Music Lovers Blog, a website that spotlights every genre of music, will display Scott Tucker's "Lite Rain," an emotional recording of Free Jazz, on the last Monday in May. The album will contain tracks composed by Tucker with guest performances from local Jazz musicians.



"The audience we have have absolutely has an interest in up and coming Jazz musicians," says Music Lovers Blog contributor Crystal Ruben. "What a treat to have this new album being dropped on Memorial Day. Everybody will have the day off to go pick it up or download it and just chill out for a few hours to the sounds of Scott Tucker and his lovely friends."



The album, recorded in Nashville Tennessee on Music Row, will be released on Tucker's own label at noon on May 31. Scott Tucker will perform in downtown Nashville the night of his new album release at an undisclosed location for a secret show to herald the release. Guest performers from the album will be revealed at the Tucker secret show.



"I love producing new music, and I love performing songs for the first time in front of a live audience," says Tucker. "It's even more exciting to me to have the album drop on the night of a secret show, everybody will be treated more than they can imagine. Jazz for me, is about stunning people with my imagination, I am always looking to impress."



The album will be free for download on the day of it's release, on the Scott Tucker website. CD's and DVD's of Tucker's will be available for hard copy purchase at the secret show the day of the album release. Music Lovers Blog will offer clips from the album with words from Tucker in an upcoming article spotlighting new releases.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a musician who has lived in the Nashville, TN area for the past 10 years. He has studied musical performance at several universities and participated in live performance across the United states for 15 years. Tucker is originally from Texas, where his family is still based out of.



About Music Lovers Blog

Music Lovers Blog is a site for any person with an interest in music and all its facets, with topics ranging from latest releases, artist info, and new technology. Keeping a separate forum for users to exchange ideas about not only all genres, but also the music industry and technology makes finding all the information you want just a few clicks away. From Jazz and Classical to Metal and Electronic, this is the last stop for all the latest news and releases with anything having to do with music.