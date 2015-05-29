Scott Tucker Opens New Yoga and Meditation Center

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Fitness Life Stories, a health and exercise blog that reviews and advertises new ideas, will unmask the grand opening ceremony of the new Scott Tucker yoga and meditation center. The center is located within the Scott Tucker northside community building.



"The soft opening was great, I tried one of his meditation sessions and it was impressive," says Taylor Wilson, content manager at Fitness Life Stories. "People are constantly writing in and emailing asking about which supplementary exercise programs are the best and what to look for when choosing one. We are adding Scott Tucker's yoga and meditation center to that short list that we are 100 percent behind."



The center, which offers classes from donation based pay what you can up to $20 maximum cost, will fit an upper limit of 30 students per class. Drop-in classes will be available for new members of the Scott Tucker northside community system. Members can join a monthly program at the center including every class for $100 monthly.



"I have been working with fitness instructors around the country for the past 20 years of my life and have finally settled down enough to having the time to design the program I wanted," says Scott Tucker. "Being a fitness enthusiast does not leave a lot of time on your hands, so I'm really happy to get this news our there to the people that are interested. Fitness Life Stories contacted me about a feature article and after looking over their site for a bit, I realized it was the perfect outlet."



Tucker's yoga and meditation center 'The Fit Way', caters exclusively to each individual member's body type and fitness needs with 15 classes available each week.



"Of course we will have classes for groups, but our focus is on teacher-pupil communication, where we are seeing the most interest and demand in the community here," says Tucker.



'The Fit Way' is scheduled to open on the first day of Summer 2015. Registration for grand-opening course previews will be available on the Fitness Life Stories website.



About Fitness Life Stories

Fitness Life Stories is a site that gives quality information about health and fitness related topics to beginners and experts alike, keeping the online community informed of the latest news in the field. The site also has a forum where experienced members are constantly sharing stories and advice to potentially take some of the leg work out of problem solving and possibly giving new sparks to old ideas. If getting healthy and being active are part of your immediate or long term goals.