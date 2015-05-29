Scott Tucker Develops New Daycare Center

Round Rock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Contractor Scott Tucker will be developing a new innovative daycare facility in Olympia, WA. The new building will be equipped with advanced technology, the project fueled by Tucker's own high tech safety designs. The daycare will be fully integrated online, parents will have access to web-cams and photo updates on request.



"I'm surprised no one has thought of this before," says Albert Pike, corespondent for Home and Recreation. "I mean its hard enough to go to a 9-5 job day in and day out, much more so when you have young children and feel as if your missing out on the best years of their lives."



The daycare will be built by Scott Tucker with local contractors contributing work to developing the shell of the daycare. The security systems that will be installed have been designed by Tucker with technology manufactured in the United States exclusively.



"I have a vision of providing hard working parents with the peace of mind they deserve," says Tucker. "I'm a father myself, and the biggest worry for me when it came to child care was if my children were being treated the way I would treat them."



Tucker's new daycare center uses high quality resolution web-cams and gigabit internet connections to connect technology and family. The daycare center is scheduled to be open for business by the summer of 2015.



"I'm excited about this new project and happy to be working to cover a story that brings families together," says Pike. "I think Mr. Tucker's concept is innovative and brilliant. People will line up to enroll their kids in this new modern child care system. I mean, who wouldn't? I work from my office all day, and I miss my kids."



Scott Tucker will be interviewed by Home and Recreation in an upcoming article concerning the development. The website will publish photos of the development once the project is complete.



About Home and Recreation

Home and Recreation features articles on home improvement, lifestyle and small business. The site provides information for a better home and more interesting active life. Traditional and non traditional lifestyle articles are published to give a balanced perspective on home design options and recreation options.