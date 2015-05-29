Oak Hill Shelter and Scott Tucker Host Organic Farmers Market

Hollywood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Healthy lifestyle website Fitness Life Stories to showcase "Organic Farmers Market," a public food and drink market organized by Oak Hill Shelter and local farmer Scott Tucker. The market will be open on July 4, highlighting the area's mid-summer crops to raise money for the shelter supporting the homeless population.



"This event will bring in hundreds of people, and the organic produce will be able to help the people buying and the charities beneficiaries," says Carl Loth, contributor to Fitness Life Stories. "Everybody involved in this farmers market is going to benefit. I think the turnout for this event will be huge and Scott Tucker will run out of produce before the day is over."



The organic farmers market will begin at 7am on July 4 with a free produce tasting breakfast from every vendor present at the market. The current registration totals report 30 area farms in addition to Scott Tucker's participating in donations for the free breakfast and 25 vendors selling produce at the event. The Oak Hill Shelter has announced it will bring all shelter residents who wish to come, to the breakfast.



"The market is going to be open to the public, and I want the homeless population to know that means they should come too," says Tucker. "Free samples will be given out from some of the vendors even after the breakfast. Not to mention I know most of these farmers are just coming to get word out about their farms so they're going to be selling their good at very reasonable prices."



Fitness Life Stories will be have a representative at the market to take photos and advertise their website. The site will post photos of the event with information about the farms which participated in the market and where to find their produce.



Oak Hill Shelter will receive 25% of the total sales from the Independence Day organic Farmers Market.



