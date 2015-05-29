Scott Tucker Hosts Juice Creation Contest

Daytona, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Fitness Life Stories, a site for healthy and active people to come together to share ideas, will cover the 1st Annual Juice Creation Contest. The contestants will be given four weeks of preparation to use the allowed ingredients to create the best tasting and best looking juice. The contest will take place over three days beginning Labor Day.



"This is a wonderful event for Labor Day weekend, a nice Juice Contest will keep everyone hydrated," says Gordon Hemsworth, dietician editor at Fitness Life Stories. "It is important for the community to have events like this, and it is definitely the kind of stuff we love to hear about and cover on our site. This event will spread word that juicing can be fun and delicious and creative, some people out there don't know that yet."



The competition will be hosted and judged by a panel including Scott Tucker and two unknown guest judges. The panel will judge contestants based on: how the juice tastes, the nutritional value of the juice, and the appearance of the juice in a clear glass container. Scott Tucker will donate all of the ingredients to be used in the contest, the prep lists for each participant must be turned in one week before the contest begins.



"This contest is something I have wanted to do since I opened my Juice Bar store, people have shown me they want it and will come out to support it," says Scott Tucker. "I have a lot of other entrepreneur friends and they too have advocated a juice contest like this for years since I started juicing. To me every day I juice is like a personal contest with myself so I can't wait to see and judge what our locals can bring to the table."



Three cash prizes will be awarded to winner's of the event after three days of competition. The top drinks will be rewarded with a gold, silver, or bronze trophy and the designated cash prize donated by Tucker's company.



Fitness Life Stories will cover each winner's juice on their website with recipe's revealed after the competition ends.



