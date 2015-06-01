Simply Awesome Cars Announces New Scott Tucker Car Wash Sale

Port Aransas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --The site for car enthusiasts, Simply Awesome Cars, will feature a car wash summer sale at Scott Tuckers Car Wash. The site will show an interview with Scott Tucker detailing the importance of maintaining a clean car exterior, focusing on older car paint maintenance.



"Summer is the time of the year many people go on vacation and with air conditioning costs on the rise we want to try and help people put a little bit more money in their pocket," says Scott Tucker. "We are offering our biggest discount to date with up to 50% off for a full car cleaning and detailing and 20% off simple a wash and wax. Some friends from other companies have voiced concern that we will lose money by doing this, but we keep such a high rate of first time customers as permanent clients it just isn't a concern."



The summer sale will apply to new customers of the car wash, existing customers with car wash memberships will not receive a discount on their monthly fee. During the sale, Tucker's car wash offers an extreme 30 % discount for new members who sign up with electronic bill pay for year long membership.



"He keeps a file with all his reviews, positive and negative in the office of the car wash.," says Garth Chan, marketing manager at Simply Awesome Cars. "He has hardcopy and digital copies of all of them as well as a special filing system to get the most out of them. The reviews really have helped Tucker be the best car wash place I have ever seen, this sale is going to help him really expand his customer base."



The Scott Tucker Car Wash encourages all clients to fill out the optional survey mailed out at the end of each quarter so the car wash can keep each customers vehicle information and reviews up to date.



"Even if you just have a small concern or an idea you think would help make things better we are all ears," says Tucker. "There is also a number on the survey cards if customers would rather talk to someone in person. All calls are recorded and later transcribed and added to the review file so I don't miss anything."



About Tucker's car wash

Tucker's car wash has been in business for six years in the Ohio valley. The summer sale and sign up discounts are available through the end of August.