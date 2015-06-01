Author Scott Tucker to Offer Creative Writing Course

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --In their upcoming article Never Be Bored will speak with established author Scott Tucker about his new creative writing course. The course will focus on intermediate level writing. Students will be coached to write short stories, blog entries, and professional articles. The course begins at the end of next month.



"What's different about this course is the quality of the teaching. Tucker's ability to take a student's natural ability and guide it to the next level is effortless," says Tom Richardson, senior editor of Never Be Bored. "This class offers those looking, a chance to hone and improve their writing skills with an expert's advice. Registration is currently open, but is very limited and spots are being snatched up left and right."



Tucker will offer students the opportunity to share their work during class either aloud or written. Feedback and corrections will be given by Tucker himself. He will also guarantee up to 3 office hours per student per week either in person or through video conferencing.



"This is the first time I'm offering so much one on one time to my students," says Tucker. "I am curious to know how things change, or don't change. I'm always on the lookout for things that allow me to improve in writing and teaching. If this course goes well I definitely will try to add followups in the near future."



The class will be held at Thompson University in the Chapman building beginning next month. Registration and more information available at Never Be Bored.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a blog writer and author with 12 years of experience in the field. He has released dozens of short stories and several novels during his career. Tucker currently writes regularly for his blog as well as three others. He resides in Sacramento, CA.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is designed to keep you active in life while simultaneously giving you many choices on the activity itself. We feature local artists, businesses, and entrepreneurs, doing things that are inspiring as well as easy to take part in if not already involved. Many of our feature articles were suggested by readers and some have even been written by them, so all ideas are welcome. If you're looking for something worthwhile to do or have too much free time on your hands, come on by and we will fill that gap.