Tilly's Theater Premiers Scott Tucker's Latest Film

Hollister, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2015 --The most recent article from Movie Favorites puts the focus on film maker Scott Tucker and his latest work. Movie Favorites team will conduct a random drawing from registered users to win a free ticket the first showing.



"This film is some of Tucker's weirdest work, it's so intriguing I think our far-out readers will love it," says Wilson Teere, web designer of Movie Favorites. "It covers new ground both in script content and visual execution. Right now we have room for one free ticket with possibility for several more as dates come closer."



All site users are encouraged to register with accurate contact information. The winner will be announced the week of the event. If no contact is made by the winning user within 24 hours another will be drawn until a valid user has responded. Tucker's film will be running at Tilly's Theater for three consecutive weeks beginning next month.



"Fortune has not favored the safe decisions I have made in the past," says Tucker. "I think I took a lot of risks with this movie and I hope the audience can understand my creative desires. It is not about just me though, as much as I care only for my art I do also care for the amazing Tilly's Theater and hope they get some profits from showing my film."



The article from Movie Favorites, reviewing Tucker's work, features information for ticket registration.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is an independent film maker and editor based out of Sacramento, CA. He has received several awards for his films and short works and has worked for several small studios. Tucker is currently working on several short works for a major studio with details soon to be announced on his website.



About Movie Favorites

Movie Favorites is a site aimed at providing all the information possible concerning movies; old, new, popular, or exotic, everything is covered. The Movie Favorites goal is to help readers find what they need in a fast and efficient way, while also showing them a few things they might also enjoy along the way. All of the site's reviews have links and suggestions to other movies that are similar or that other readers have added as complimentary films. Organization is key and the website's search bar allows to filter by movie, year, genre, actors, writer, or director.