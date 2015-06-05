Small Business Owner Scott Tucker Organizes River Cleanup

Dover, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --The latest article of Our Family Fun Night's 'Outstanding Outdoors' series focuses on Scott Tucker and his river clean up project. This will be the third consecutive year of the event with more than double the previous record for volunteers signed up.



"This years cleanup should prove both an educational and active event for the whole family," says Roland Forge, senior editor of Our Family Fun Night. "There will be breaks for games and swimming as well, so there is no reason to not bring the kids. The turnout is looking to be the largest yet and we will have a man on the ground to cover all the details."



The event will take place at the beginning of next month and will cover up to five miles of cleanup. Attendants are encouraged to chose their cleanup preference during registration that will best fit with their age group. Activities will include trash pickup, water clean up, and some minor landscaping. All volunteers doing water cleanup must be over 18 years of age or be with an adult at all times.



"This event has grown progressively each year, and it doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon," says Tucker. "My goal with this project is to eventually have it at several sites along the river either at different times or the same day if we get enough volunteers. Judging by the interest so far, we might have it up and running as soon as next year."



The river cleanup will take place the first Saturday of next month with registration currently open.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker has worked in the automotive industry for all of his life. Starting out working in his grandfather's shop, he has not only taken over but expanded significantly. Tucker currently runs several auto parts and repair facilities, hosts courses on location, and has several patents awaiting approval. He lives in St. Louis, MI with his wife Jillian and dog Sully.



About Our Family Fun Night

Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming ever more difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie, or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.