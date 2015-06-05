New Album Announced by Folk Artist Scott Tucker

Johnson City, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --Folk artist Scott Tucker recently announced the forthcoming release of his debut album which will be available free to fans and DJs. Everything Entertaining will share video clips of Tucker performing songs from his new album on their website in an upcoming "Folk Music" spotlight.



"I believe that music is an art. It's a really cool thing that's meant to be shared. That's why I am in this business in the first place, I wanted to share my work with the world," says Tucker. "Other artists may be able to take it and make it even more beautiful than it already is, which is why I am giving my music away for free for others to use and re-work for the better or worse."



The album is being produced by Tucker's own record label Folk Life Records. It is Tucker's first acoustic album, featuring eight tracks that Tucker wrote with other high-energy folk musicians. Tucker works in his studio with several up-and-coming Folk artists and is planning to release more collaboration acoustic albums in the upcoming years.



"He loves Folk, but he doesn't always write it himself, he's usually more of a behind the scenes kind of guy contributing one instrument," says James McCannon, editor at Everything Entertaining. "This album is a way for him to stay in touch with his own compositions. I would love to see other producers use these songs eventually, who knows, maybe one of the artists who record at his label's studio will use one of these songs."



The new acoustic folk album will be one of the three albums released from Tucker's label since he started the business early last year.



"I've been working on this album for about a year now," says Tucker. "It takes a lot of work to start a label. I've spent a lot of time building relationships with my artists. I balanced that time with working on this album very carefully."



Everything Entertaining will announce details about Tucker's Folk album's release on their website with video's of Tucker's recent performances. The album is set to be released next month and will be available on the Folk Life Records website for the general public.



