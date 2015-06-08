Scott Tucker Speaks at Technology Conference

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2015 --The latest article from Never Be Bored covers next months Hanson Conference. Scott Tucker will be speaking as well as several other well known authorities in the graphic design field.



"This years conference looks to be the biggest and most impressive graphics-con to date," says Tom Greggs of Never Be Bored. "There will be over 100 teaching areas with mostly hands on demonstrations of the some of the latest technologies. Tucker's presentation on graphic design via audio inputs will be one of the highlights of the day."



The conference will take place the last Saturday of next month beginning at 8am and staying open until 10pm. Attending persons are encouraged to browse the list of events and demonstrations online before the event. Some of the guest speakers require a free registration as space is limited in some of the conference rooms.



"I've actually never spoken at this particular conference before," says Tucker. "I'm very interested in reaching a potential new audience and this seems like the place to do just that. The tech I'm involved in is not very well known yet, so I'm hoping I can get some new thoughts and new eyes on it to help take the next step."



The Hanson Conference is taking place next month, tickets and registration found at Never Be Bored in an upcoming feature.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a graphic designer with 15 years experience in the field. He worked for several major companies before branching out to start his own business. He currently takes contracts from small businesses, private individuals, and smaller public jobs.



