Scotties Potties Partners with BizIQ

Boyertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --Scotties Potties, a company specializing in providing portable toilet rentals for special events, recently announced its partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based digital marketing company that works with small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By partnering with BizIQ, Scotties Potties hopes to build upon its existing reputation and customer base, primarily through the establishment of a larger and more effective online footprint. BizIQ, when working with clients like the provider of portable toilets in Reading, PA and the surrounding areas, employs a wide range of marketing strategies tailored to its clients' needs. Chief among these is search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for companies like Scotties Potties to rank at or near the top in Google search results, thus making them more visible to prospective customers in search of specific products and services in their area.



BizIQ's attention to SEO is channeled primarily into new websites for its clients, as well as blog content, press releases and more. All content on Scotties Potties' new website will be produced by professional copywriters with an aim toward encouraging recurring visits from customers and, by extension, an increase in sales for the portable toilet rental company. BizIQ's team will strive to provide informative, engaging content that is both timely and relevant to customers searching for portable toilets in Reading, PA.



"When customers start searching for products like portable toilets, that search almost always begins online," said John Gotwals, owner of Scotties Potties. "Our aim as a company has always been to provide reliable, friendly service and the products and rental options that our customers need. Reaching those prospective customers without a great website and a knowledgeable approach to digital marketing can be a real challenge, which is why we're very grateful to be working with BizIQ. Simply put, this is what their team does best."



About Scotties Potties

Scotties Potties has been providing rentals of portable toilets and comfort trailers, including Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant options, to customers in Reading, PA and the surrounding areas since 1986.



For more information, please visit http://scotties-potties.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.