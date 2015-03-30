North Berwick, East Lothian -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --Planning a trip to Scotland, for pleasure or business, doesn't need to be the least bit complicated, especially with the right resources. One key element in this for many people has been Private House Stays, a website that allows users to book stays in privately owned accommodation throughout Scotland, anytime day or night. Recently, the company announced significant improvements in their website, with PrivateHouseStays.com now being completely responsive, and users now able to book stays in multiple Scottish locations at one time. The multiple booking facility is the perfect accompaniment for the Scottish Tours that Private House Stays have also recently introduced.



"We are very excited to be announcing today a new milestone in the continued development of The Private House Stays Brand. We feel it is important to keep up to date with the ever evolving manner in which content is consumed online." commented Cassie Bouverie, co-founder of Private House Stays.



According to the informative website, all shapes and sizes of accommodations are featured from a small bed and breakfast, up to a comfortable chalet all the way to an incredibly romantic castle, for what could be the ultimate Scottish vacation. The site can be easily browsed both by location through its search engine or on a map broken down by region in Scotland. This combines to make finding the right accommodation choice simple and fun.



When booking through Private House Stays, identity and a booking is confirmed on the site for a reservation, and then payment is later taken care of between the user and the accommodation themselves for maximum convenience.



Not surprisingly, users have responded to the Scottish accommodation site with very positive feedback.



Axel Mallach, from Spain, recently said, "My experience with Private House Stays was excellent. It was so easy to find our preferred style of accommodation and the booking process was very straightforward. I will definitely use the website for future trips to Scotland".



For further information please contact Cassie Bouverie on +44 (0)131 202 1348 or cassie@privatehousestays.com