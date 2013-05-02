Scottsdale Attorney Recognized as a 2013 Rising Star by Super Lawyers

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2013 --Jennifer Peddy Berg of Scottsdale, AZ has been selected as a Super Lawyers' Southwest Rising Star for 2013 by the Super Lawyers rating service. Jennifer Peddy Berg is a Scottsdale business attorney, and the owner of The Peddy Berg Law Firm (http://www.thepeddyberglawfirm.com). She assists her clients in the areas of business law, litigation, real estate, and construction related issues; with a background in complex commercial litigation, and professional malpractice.



Super Lawyers rated Jennifer Peddy Berg as one of the legal profession's Southwest Rising Stars for 2013. The selection and rating process used by Super Lawyers is focused on rating excellence within the legal profession; choosing lawyers across 70 practice areas. It utilizes a lawyer-rating system so unique that it just received a US Patent for its system. The selection process is a multi-step process where peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research to select only those outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence and can be used as a resource for those seeking legal counsel.



In receiving the Super Lawyers' Rising Star recognition, Jennifer Peddy Berg says: "As a Scottsdale attorney, operating a solo practice, it’s a real honor to have been named a Super Lawyers' Southwest Rising Star for 2013. I opened my practice with the mission of providing people with access to a knowledgeable and experienced attorney at affordable rates. To have Super Lawyers recognize these efforts and give me this prestigious award is humbling and encouraging. Coupled with the feedback from my clients, this confirms I am on the right track and inspires me to continue with my mission."



Her Super Lawyers profile can be found here:

http://www.superlawyers.com/arizona/lawyer/Jennifer-Peddy-Berg/7ca48698-5cdc-452a-8a9a-3fd0d7e36f01.html



To be considered for the title of a Super Lawyers Rising Star, a lawyer must be under 40 years old and have been practicing for less than 10 years. As a Scottsdale attorney, one of the contributions Jennifer Peddy Berg brings to her clients and to the law is that she has owned and operated several small businesses. Her experience in business law matters, coupled with her unique perspective from a business owner's point-of-view, makes her invaluable part of any business’ legal team.



When not practicing law as a Scottsdale attorney, Jennifer Peddy Berg enjoys being with her family and contributing her time and efforts to several organizations which help women and families deal with pregnancy and infant loss.



Ab out Jennifer Peddy Berg

Jennifer Peddy Berg is a Scottsdale attorney licensed in Arizona, California (currently inactive), and the U.S. District Court District of Arizona. Before starting her own firm, she worked for a number of prestigious firms, getting trained by some of the best trial lawyers on the West Coast.



CONTACT

The Peddy Berg Law Firm, PLLC

8655 E. Via De Ventura, Suite G-200

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Phone: 480-382-3109