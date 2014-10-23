Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Dr. Richard Brown and His Recon Mission Team Raise Money for Breast Cancer Detection

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --It’s official! Dr. Brown and his Recon Mission Team have completed yet another successful charity event! On October 4th, the Recon Mission Team, along with 50 other participants, lifted weights to bring attention to the early detection of breast cancer.



Each participant completed a crossfit exercise and helped raise money for Barbells for Boobs, an organization that uses fitness to bring awareness to breast cancer. Through Dr. Brown’s fundraising efforts, he raised enough to ensure at least 22 women will know if they’re living with the disease.



The team couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished and the efforts of all of those who joined the Recon Mission Team at Crossfit Blur in Scottsdale. From the food trucks to the DJ, it was a spectacular day for breast cancer awareness and Dr. Brown and his team can’t wait for their next fundraising event!



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



Richard J. Brown

Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

480-947-2455

kwalker@rbrownmd.com

Scottsdale Office: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 130

West Valley Office: 13640 N. 99th Avenue, Suite 400