Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Richard J. Brown Adds 3D Surgical Animation to Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --Dr. Richard J. Brown, Scottsdale plastic surgeon, is always looking for new ways to help his patients. From using the latest techniques during surgery to creating YouTube videos to answer his patients questions, he does it all. And now, the Richard. J Brown website allows patients to see exactly what all types of plastic surgery will look like.



With their new 3D animation that depicts procedures, patients can see how the surgical breast procedure will be performed, as well as surgeries to other parts of the body Specifically, the breast animation shows a breast lift, breast augmentation with silicone or saline implants, breast reconstruction, breast reduction and the latest addition: breast lifts.



The animation will go step by step through the procedure so patients can better understand what will be done to their body during their plastic surgery procedure. New surgeries will continue to be added to the animation page on Richard J. Brown’s website.



For any patients who are unsure of what a plastic surgery procedure entails, this can be a great way to learn more. For further questions about any of the breast surgeries offered at Richard J. Brown’s Sun City or Scottsdale plastic surgery office, please call 480-947-2455.



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



