Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Richard J. Brown Makes Splash at Dance for Dental

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --On October 16th, local celebrities and Arizona doctors joined together to Dance for Dental. The benefit event showcased Dr. Richard J. Brown’s stellar dance moves, shimmying his way to raise money for dental care for seniors, special needs individuals and less fortunate families.



Business leaders, news anchors, doctors and of course dentists joined together to raise money and awareness for the Arizona Community Dental Clinic. Dr. Brown spent weeks preparing for the event, brushing up on his dancing skills with professional dance partner, Jenny Iverson.



While Dr. Brown didn’t take home a trophy, he definitely wowed the crowd and was extremely excited and proud to be a part of such a wonderful charity event. Click here to learn more about the event.



