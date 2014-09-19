Scottsdale Plumbing Company Shares Tips for Unclogging a Bathroom Sink

Cave Creek, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Tammy Wadina from On My Way (OMW) Plumbing is back to share her expert tips on all things plumbing related.



This month Tammy reveals the various ways to handle a clogged bathroom sink.



First of all, most bathroom sinks become clogged because of hair, soap and toothpaste. To remove the debris from a sink, a homeowner should try the following:



1. Remove the clog using a baking soda and vinegar solution.

2. Remove the p-trap and clear the drain.

3. If the clog is below the p-trap use a mechanical snake to clear the pipe

4. If this fails to solve the problem, call a plumber.



For more information about how to unclog a bathroom sink, click here



About OMW Plumbing

Owning a plumbing company may seem like an anomaly for a woman, but single mom Tammy Wadina is right at home, combining know-how with hospitality and a can-do attitude.



A licensed plumber herself, the petite, energetic Wisconsin native grew up helping her father with maintenance at apartment complexes and starting her own business. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality management from Mount Mary College, then spent nearly two decades honing her skills in the service and sales industries



