Scottsdale Printing Solutions Looking to Hire New Graphic Designer

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2014 --Printing Solutions is focused on providing a central location for our clients to manage their brand. From business cards and traditional print, to wide format including building and vehicle graphics, to graphic design, we’re a full service outfit. Our core values are deep trust, strong relationships and high integrity. We strive to deliver the best experience through innovative marketing ideas and local connections.



We believe in communicating passion and making an emotional connection. Every day, we're helping our clients get their messaging across through quality printing and design. Printing Solutions was founded in 2007 (Scottsdale, AZ), and today has grown to serve thousands of businesses around the valley.



The customized service and attention to detail is what makes us unique. Rather than offer a standard menu of products, we work with our clients to determine what is right for their project, and then we handle the rest.



What we provide:



Open communication and team atmosphere

Systemized and organized workplace with employee led changes

Company philanthropic events

Team outings

Indoor basketball court

Opportunities for growth

2 weeks vacation, paid holidays



Position Objectives:



Brainstorm and provide creative direction for client’s print marketing

Assist in creating/rollout of new product and services

Assist in identifying avenues for increasing the client experience



The Perfect Fit Also Has:



4+ years work experience in graphic design

Great written/verbal communication skills

Appreciation for aesthetics

Strong desire to learn and grow

Thorough understanding of Adobe Illustrator, PhotoShop and InDesign

Experience with Wordpress (a plus)



To Apply:



Send us a resume, with a cover letter about why it would be the perfect fit.

Describe how past work or projects have exemplified our values.

Point out any relevant experience with managing teams.



