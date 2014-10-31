Scottsdale Printing Solutions Looking to Hire New Graphic Designer

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2014 --Printing Solutions is focused on providing a central location for our clients to manage their brand. From business cards and traditional print, to wide format including building and vehicle graphics, to graphic design, we’re a full service outfit. Our core values are deep trust, strong relationships and high integrity. We strive to deliver the best experience through innovative marketing ideas and local connections.
We believe in communicating passion and making an emotional connection. Every day, we're helping our clients get their messaging across through quality printing and design. Printing Solutions was founded in 2007 (Scottsdale, AZ), and today has grown to serve thousands of businesses around the valley.
The customized service and attention to detail is what makes us unique. Rather than offer a standard menu of products, we work with our clients to determine what is right for their project, and then we handle the rest.
What we provide:
Open communication and team atmosphere
Systemized and organized workplace with employee led changes
Company philanthropic events
Team outings
Indoor basketball court
Opportunities for growth
2 weeks vacation, paid holidays
Position Objectives:
Brainstorm and provide creative direction for client’s print marketing
Assist in creating/rollout of new product and services
Assist in identifying avenues for increasing the client experience
The Perfect Fit Also Has:
4+ years work experience in graphic design
Great written/verbal communication skills
Appreciation for aesthetics
Strong desire to learn and grow
Thorough understanding of Adobe Illustrator, PhotoShop and InDesign
Experience with Wordpress (a plus)
To Apply:
Send us a resume, with a cover letter about why it would be the perfect fit.
Describe how past work or projects have exemplified our values.
Point out any relevant experience with managing teams.
Since 2007, Printing Solutions Arizona has been a leading custom print and design agency, providing unmatched printing services in our local Phoenix, AZ area. Printing Solutions Arizona has built a reputation of excellence as a print design agency, and stand by our commitment to providing the finest printing services at the lowest cost to our customers. Our success in the local market has allowed us to expand nationally through our online printing services, serving growing businesses nationwide.
