Scout Software

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --This year, the online shopping industry reached a milestone.



According to CNBC, the total market share of sales done online was higher than general merchandise — shops, department stores, etc. — sales back in February.



While this is the first time this has ever happened, it should come as no surprise to those who have paid close attention to shopping habits over the last few years.



While all generations have seen increases in online shopping habits, millennials have seen a considerable rise in purchases online. According to a survey conducted by CouponFollow in 2019, 60% of millennials' purchases that year came from online shopping.



Because of all this online shopping, businesses must keep working on ways to make their inventory management more efficient.



A great example of a company that took advantage of this opportunity is Bizchair.com.



The online furniture distributor saw its sales increase drastically after incorporating topShelf — a cloud-based inventory management solution.



"The most successful e-Commerce businesses are those that are streamlining their inventory management process," says Eric Luoma, Owner of Scout Inc., an inventory management solutions provider in Oakdale, MN. "With software like topShelf, companies can use their mobile device to pick, pack, and ship your products seamlessly to customers — which gives them a great advantage over their competitors."



Outdated inventory management solutions are expensive and extremely labor-intensive, with an overabundance of hardware and set-up needed. In addition to these problems, they tend not to be as accurate, which can lead to errors and therefore, costly returns.



Because of this, the more efficient and user-friendly cloud-based inventory management solutions are becoming more and more prevalent within the e-Commerce industry — and just in time too: US online retail sales are projected to reach $1 trillion in 2025.



Businesses who don't prepare themselves for the rise in online shopping by improving their inventory management will undoubtedly be left behind by those who do.



