Oberkochen, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --A revolutionary new way to connect employer with employee, while also making the whole process easier and more efficient, is being introduced to the public via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $500,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring this new system named "SCOUTYNAUT" to the international market. The SCOUTYNAUT employment and recruitment system is a fully integrated and cloud-based system that is available on both a smart device via the SCOUTYNAUT mobile App or on a browser by visiting the SCOUTYNAUT website. This new employment system is an all-in-one solution for both job-seekers and recruiters because it combines online job-boards with recruitment systems. However, this is not a job advertisement site like all of its predecessors. The team states, "SCOUTYNAUT is neither a job portal, nor advertisement portal nor a headhunter, it is rather a high quality recruitment system and portal for job offers."



One of the biggest problems that job seekers and recruiters face with today's online employment world is the fact that the online world is overflowing with pyramid schemes and outright scams. SCOUTYNAUT has tackled this problem by making both employers and job-seekers adhere to their high standards and criteria. Because of this, it is easier to match truly qualified candidates with their perfect job. This easy-to-use system saves both employers and job-seekers a lot of time and money by providing targeted and qualified results. SCOUTYNAUT has integrated a lot of beneficial features that job portal sites do not have, in order to provide more efficient and qualified results. With SCOUTYNAUT, members will be able to: upload an easily updated digital application to save time and effort, interview via a candidate video conference, find the best job fit through a state-of-the-art matching system, and request, view and compare the digital application documents for any candidate.



The team at SCOUTYNAUT has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their job seeker and recruitment solution, and they are ready to begin the process of bringing it to the public which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Supporter" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to earn their money back through a referral program and various supporter levels and rewards. All perk levels come with a "Thank You" package that includes various SCOUTYNAUT merchandise items. The team plans to begin shipping supporter perks during 1st quarter 2016, with a beta-launch of the system during 2nd quarter 2016 followed by a full global release of the site during 3rd quarter 2016. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About SCOUTYNAUT

SCOUTYNAUT was founded by the German team of Michael Rossband and Istvan Kovacs, who decided they wanted to use their 30 years of IT experience to revolutionize the employment sector because of problems with the current outdated system. They created SCOUTYNAUT to make job searches and recruitment processes easier, more efficient and affordable for everyone.



To learn more about the SCOUTYNAUT crowdfunding project Click Here

For more information about SCOUTYNAUT Click Here

To contact via email write to Michael Rossband at: press@scoutynaut.com



To learn more about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here