Mansfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --Got scrap? Need cash? For over 70 years Miller Recycling has been servicing the New England area, assisting generators of nonferrous/ ferrous metal scrap. This includes Copper, Brass, Aluminum, Lead, Stainless Steel, Insulated Wire as well as Iron and Steel.



To most the words "Scrap Metal Recycling" isn't a saying you use every day. But at Miller Recycling this is a phrase that they can't get enough of. Their metal division is well versed in the scrap industry, purchasing metals directly from vendors, contractors, site managers, businesses and others. Miller Recycling also sets up programs for commercial and industrial generators, supplying in house containers, open top containers, and on site trailers.



Located in the Cabot Business Park in Mansfield, MA, Miller Recycling is equipped with a high production high density automatic baling system, hydraulic sheers, several modern loading areas, railroad siding along with a variety of up-to-date and safety oriented material handling devices. Three certified industrial floor scales and full truck scale are also present to accurately weigh incoming and outgoing material.



As a member of ISRI (Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries), Miller Recycling focuses on honesty, reliability of service, efficiency and operational safety. ISRI is a U.S. based private non for profit trade association that promotes awareness of the importance of recycling to the production of the world's goods and services.



With multiple grades of materials and daily fluctuations of material pricing, obtaining the highest value from your scrap is key. With a few simple guidelines you will be able to maximize the return on your material, and have the reassurance that you're "in the money".



1.Know What You Have.



Before determining a value for your scrap it is important to properly determine the type of material you have. With a history of over 75 years in the scrap and recycling industry, they welcome the opportunity to assist you with this process.



2.Proper grading



Maximizing the value for your scrap is done by proper sorting. Purchasing 5 different grades of copper, 5 or more grades of brass, multiple grades of aluminum, and many other grades of metals. They can educate you on the best sorting methods, to assist you with obtaining the highest value.



3.Pricing



Miller Recycling can explain the various grades – and provide pricing for each grade. They welcome the opportunity to answer any questions you may have, and to explain why properly sorted scrap can and does equate to more money in your pocket.



Please note that Miller Recycling supports all industry wide policies related to eliminating metal theft. Photo identification is required from all customers along with vehicle registration number.



Contact Miller Recycling with any questions you may have or would like current pricing at 800-783-6766.



Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 7:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 7:00am-10:30am.



About Miller Recycling Corporation

Operating since 1940, Miller Recycling is a third generation company with the experience required to assist with all electronics, paper, plastics, and metals recycling requirements. Northeast Data Destruction, our NAID "AAA" Certified confidential shredding division, will securely process all your sensitive documents, files, media, hard drives, tapes, CD's, off spec products and storage components. Nationwide service is available.