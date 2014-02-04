Novosibirsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2014 --Movavi Screen Capture Studio, the company’s most advanced video capture and editing tool, has now upgraded to version 5. The new version includes a reworked video editor with enhanced user interface and a range of new features, including a new video splitting tool, Split Screen, Zoom and 10 additional new visual effects, plus an improved Titles menu.



Movavi, a leading multimedia software publisher, is pleased to introduce the new Movavi Screen Capture Studio 5 – an advanced Windows screen video capturing software package for recording and editing all types of computer screen activity. Movavi Screen Capture Studio 5 is designed for original video guide, clip, and advanced screencast creation from scratch using multiple options for input media: screencasts, recorded gameplay, online TV programming and clips, webcam or hand-held digital camera footage, as well as any type of video or audio file. Once the video has been recorded with the capture module, the integrated editor can be used to enhance quality, trim unwanted sections, change the soundtrack, and much more.



The new built-in splitting tool for fast editing of long screencasts offers multiple options for dividing files into parts: right-side and left-side borders for trimming, simple splitting, Like and Dislike buttons for selective footage removal and restoration.



The Split Screen effect, previously available only in the stand-alone version of Movavi Video Editor, along with the picture-in-picture effect, enables users to combine up to four different videos in one screen, expanding the viewer’s perspective and adding more points of view to the video’s subject. The Zoom effect imitates a smooth camera zoom-in and zoom-out, increasing the professional appearance of a screencast. Ten new types of fades, with variations like 3D Page and Shatter, help to join multiple video segments creatively.



Finally, the improved Titles menu includes text shadows and other new ways to manage additional captions, including a new animated caption style called Creeping Line.



Other notable features of Movavi Screen Capture Studio 5 include:



-Capture games, screencasts, online video, web cam, video chats, and more

-Record smooth screen video at customizable frames-per-second speeds up to 60 fps

-Capture video games in full screen mode

-Edit videos and manage multiple video and audio tracks on the timeline

-Apply special effects and filters, add titles and music

-Adjust recording settings: change speed, compression ratio, capture area

-Record sound and voice narration; use cursor effects

-Save screencasts in any of 180 popular media formats and convert for 200+ mobile devices

-Burn files to DVD, or share them online

-Runs under Windows 7 or Windows 8



Price & Availability



A 7-day free trial version of Movavi screen recording software can be downloaded from the official webpage at http://www.movavi.com/screen-capture



A full personal license for Movavi Screen Capture Studio 5 can be purchased from the website for $49.95; registered users of earlier versions are eligible for a 30% upgrade discount. Business licenses for commercial use start at $99.95.



Minimum System Requirements:



-Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7/8 with up-to-date patches/service packs installed

-Intel or AMD or compatible processors, 1GHz

-Minimum graphics display resolution of 1024x768, 32-bit color

-256MB RAM for Windows 2000 and XP, 512MB for Vista, 1GB for Windows 7 and Windows 8

-Minimum 50MB free hard disk space for installation, 1GB for ongoing operations

-Latest version of QuickTime Player for Windows for MOV file processing

-Administrator permissions are required for installation