Scully Announces New CEO

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Scully Signal Company, a fluid handling products manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katrina Scully Ohl as President and CEO.



Katrina Scully Ohl is the granddaughter of the founder, Francis P. Scully, and daughter of Robert Scully. Ohl has a wealth of experience in the industry, and has held numerous positions within the company, most recently Interim President and Executive Vice President.



Lead Director Ernest Santin, reported, "Katrina has been employed at Scully Signal Corporation for over 20 years and has served in a number of senior positions, most recently as Interim President & CEO. Due to her deep industry knowledge and the excellent results under her leadership, The Board of Directors unanimously approved her appointment as CEO."



Ohl has been instrumental in the last few years at Scully in driving initiatives to invest in new product development, improve operations, and focus on customer support through active, open communications. These changes included an ERP and CRM system, increased engineering capabilities, new product launches, and implementing a new website and customer portal.



Of her recent appointment to President and CEO, Ohl stated, "I am deeply committed to our customers, suppliers, employees, and my family; I am honored to be serving them in this new position. I am very excited to continue the process we started a few years ago to revitalize our role as the innovative industry leader in fluid handling solutions."



Having begun as pioneers in the industry, Scully Signal Company forged a reputation for safety, quality, and durability, becoming the namesake term used throughout the petroleum industry for fluid detection and delivery systems.



About Scully Signal Company

Founded in 1936 by Francis P. Scully, Scully Signal Company is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturing company that engineers and manufactures self-checking fluid detection and delivery systems. Scully equipment and service support are world-renowned for enabling the reliable and safe loading, transportation, and storage of valuable liquid resources.



To learn more, visit: www.scully.com For product information: 1-800-272-8559, or contact: Scully International Headquarters.: sales@scully.com



Media contact: Jillian Moorby; JMoorby@scully.com; (617) 692-8668