Scully Announces the Addition of an International Manager for Scully Systems NV and Scully UK

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Hendrik Cosemans has recently joined Scully Signal Company as Director of International Sales and Service for the European and UK operations, based in Mechelen, Belgium. He will be working closely with Scully customers and representatives throughout Europe and the UK to support Scully's extensive line of safety products for the transport and storage of hazardous liquids. Scully welcomes this addition to its management team and looks forward to the results this will generate.



Eric Kirleis, CEO, says, "The addition of Hendrik to the Scully Team is part of our strategy to continue growing Scully's market share in our European and select, rest-of-world targets. This addition will enable Bob McGonagle to focus on our expansion into other regions of the world, play a major role in strategic accounts, and revitalize the North American market for Scully."



Cosemans has over 18 years of experience in sales and management positions and a strong background in safety solutions for hazardous environments. He has recently returned to Belgium after seven years in the Middle East, where he served as Business Manager for Firestone Building Products Company and previously as General Manager for Nynas' office in Dubai. Prior to that he was Sales Manager for Chemogas NV, part of Linde AG. He speaks numerous languages, including French, Dutch, English, German, and Spanish.



Cosemans will be surrounded by a strong team of sales and support people in both countries, in addition to the support from Scully headquarters in Wilmington, MA, U.S.A.



Scully solutions for overfill prevention, ground verification, vehicle identification, and oil delivery are renowned worldwide.



Cosemans looks forward to establishing an excellent working relationship with customers and welcomes any questions. He can be reached at +32 472 23 17 78 or hendrik@scully.be.



About Scully Signal Company

The pioneer in fluid handling equipment and fail-safe fluid detection systems, Scully Signal sets the industry standard. Its innovative self-checking technology provides for the safe, efficient, and reliable transportation, storage, and handling of valuable liquid resources. Engineered and manufactured in the U.S.A., Scully's built-to-last monitoring and communications solutions offer unparalleled quality and reliability, backed by superior technical support. Dedicated to protecting people and the environment, Scully's services and systems help to prevent spills and explosions and ensure ecologically sound, profitable operations.



For more information about Scully Signal Company, visit http://www.scully.com.