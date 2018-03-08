Scully Launches Full-Scale Production of New Scully Connect Overfill Prevention System

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --Scully Signal Company is now offering the new Scully Connect™ quick connection sensor and cable system for immediate sale. Scully conducted an exhaustive three-year field trial on tank trailers, and initial customers have been very pleased with the results. The patented Scully Connect Overfill Prevention System combines Scully's proven, reliable optic sensing technology with pre-wired connections to save time, eliminate mis-wiring and bypassing sensors, and provide dependable, trouble-free connections to prevent down-time.



The system eliminates the need for tools and allows sensors to be replaced in minutes. "The response from the industry has been very positive," says Bob McGonagle, Director of Sales and Service. "Customers who have already installed the system are impressed with the quality and are amazed at how easy it is to install. They tell us they have saved hours of installation time for each tank vehicle."



To learn more about Scully Connect™, visit Scully.com/ScullyConnect or contact Scully at Sales@scully.com.



About Scully Signal Company

The pioneer in fluid handling equipment and fail-safe fluid detection systems, Scully Signal sets the industry standard. Its innovative self-checking technology provides for the safe, efficient, and reliable transportation, storage, and handling of valuable liquid resources. Engineered and manufactured in the U.S.A., Scully's built-to-last monitoring and communications solutions offer unparalleled quality and reliability, backed by superior technical support. Dedicated to protecting people and the environment, Scully's services and systems help to prevent spills and explosions and ensure ecologically sound, profitable operations. For more information about Scully Signal Company, visit http://www.scully.com.