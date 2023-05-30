Scully Signal and Emco Wheaton Announce Partnership with the Introduction of TankTek™

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2023 --Scully Signal Company (Scully) and Emco Wheaton are pleased to announce the latest innovation in fluid handling systems, TankTek™. TankTek is the product of a new partnership between Scully and Emco Wheaton, both longtime industry leaders in protecting people and the environment.



"Together, we have developed a great solution—one that combines bottom loading vapor recovery with overfill prevention and static grounding verification—to help protect workers and the environment," said Scully President & CEO Katrina Scully Ohl.



Managing petroleum-based products requires a high degree of attention to help ensure the safety of operators and reduce environmental impacts. The TankTek kit includes bottom loading vapor recovery (Emco) and overfill prevention and static grounding verification (Scully) equipment for tank truck manufacturers, OEMs, and carriers.



TankTek's vapor retention system captures vapors during loading and unloading, and the overfill prevention and grounding verification system protects against spills and explosions. The TankTek system:



- Reduces downtime and repair costs with a high-quality system that is built to last.

- Meets delivery commitments—when and where it is needed.

- Maximizes vapor retention while controlling fills and avoiding spills.



The TankTek system is made in the United Kingdom and United States, in vertically integrated manufacturing facilities with a focus on operational excellence, quality, and customer commitment. DynaCheck—Scully's patented self-checking module—is integrated into TankTek's electrical system, ensuring dependability throughout the product life cycle. TankTek's long-term reliability means minimal downtime and greater profitability for the customer.



"As TankTek is launched into the North American market, we will be working closely with our customers to understand their business and technical needs, based on our vast global experience. Our goal is to offer equipment that results in an optimized loading and unloading process, increased efficiencies, and driving growth. This growth will be predicated upon our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations," said Bora Filipovic, Global Commercial Director at Emco Wheaton.



"Scully will serve as the single point of contact throughout the United States and Canada, making it easy for customers to learn about, and install, the new system with the expert assistance of our sales and technical support teams," added Scully Ohl.



About Scully Signal and Emco Wheaton

Scully Signal Company is a third generation family business with a US manufacturing base selling fluid detection and handling safety equipment globally. Our systems and services help to prevent spills and explosions and to ensure ecologically sound, profitable operations. We are dedicated to protecting people and the environment with the highest quality fluid detection and handling solutions.



Emco Wheaton offers a range of tank truck equipment and systems for the safe loading and unloading of products transferred by road. We have decades of experience working with fleet managers and loading points globally. Through this collaborative approach, Emco Wheaton has developed products that exceed current truck loading requirements, helping customers to future proof their business no matter what the application.



TankTek(™)

Proven Technology for the Long Haul

powered by two industry pioneers.