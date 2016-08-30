Scully Signal Company to Host 80th Anniversary Celebration

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --The original inventor and world leader in fail-safe overfill prevention and fluid handling systems, Scully Signal Company, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a special Customer Appreciation Event on Thursday, September 22, 2016. The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST at its headquarters in Wilmington, MA, which will include plant tours, product seminars, service workshops, and a barbecue lunch and refreshments under the tent.



Some of the topics covered during the day include:

-Technical tips for maintenance and troubleshooting tank trailer and loading rack overfill prevention systems

-Bulk Plant Liquid Storage and Transfer Regulations—what is required, and Scully solutions

-New product seminars—new rack control tester and IntelliCheck3 onboard truck control unit

-Whistles and Gauges—tips for proper installation

-Special 80th Anniversary product savings



For 80 years, the Scully name has been synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality. This reputation has been nurtured and carried on by the Scully family since Francis P. Scully founded the company in 1936 with the invention of the Ventalarm Signal®, an ingenious device designed to prevent spillage when filling residential oil tanks.



Katrina Ohl Scully, Executive Vice President, said, "As we celebrate 80 years of serving the petroleum and chemical industries, this is our way to thank you to all our customers—past, present, and future—for choosing Scully! We have deep appreciation for our customers, suppliers, and employees who have allowed us to play an important role in the industry and thrive for more than eight decades. The event presents the opportunity for us to engage with our customers, offer technical know-how, and share how Scully is shaping the future of the industry."



Online registration is required for admission to the event and the individual seminars and workshops. For more information on the event, visit http://marketing.scully.com/80-cae-evite.



About Scully Signal Company

The pioneer in dynamic, fail-safe fluid detection and handling systems, Scully Signal sets the industry standard. Its innovative technologies provide for the safe, efficient, and reliable transportation, storage, and handling of valuable liquid resources. Engineered and manufactured in the U.S.A., Scully's built-to-last solutions offer unparalleled quality and reliability, backed by superior technical support. Dedicated to protecting people and the environment, Scully's services and systems help to prevent spills and explosions, improve delivery efficiency and ensure ecologically sound, profitable operations.