Scully Signal Company Launches New Website

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --Scully Signal Company (Scully) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.scully.com. The new website provides visitors with an enhanced, more interactive, and informative experience that better communicates the company's expansive range of overfill prevention, static ground verification, vehicle identification, monitoring, and communication safety systems.



"As part of our commitment to providing excellent service, we decided to revamp our website to make it more interactive and informational, while staying easy to navigate and useful for customers," said President & CEO Katrina Scully Ohl.



In addition to its wide range of high-quality, durable product lines, the Scully's new website also offers in-depth resources—videos, application notes, white papers, blogs, news, and insights into industry trends—that are helpful to online visitors.



"We've invested millions of dollars in capital equipment and communication systems to ensure we are well-equipped to deliver the quality and customer service experience our customers demand," said Ohl. "Our new website is an extension of that commitment; we want our customers to know that we are always here for them as a resource and that we have the solutions they need."



About Scully Signal

Scully has a long history of innovation, beginning in 1842, when James Scully created the first steel interlocking sheet piling and rotating cement trucks. His son Francis P. Scully, an MIT educated engineer, patented the first-ever oil spillage device and incorporated Scully Signal Company in 1936.



That same independent, innovative spirit drives the company today. Offering a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid detection and delivery—from overfill prevention to static ground proving, retained product monitoring to oil delivery efficiency—Scully helps keep workers safer and operations flowing. Vertically integrated—with in-house engineering and manufacturing capability—Scully continually improves upon its manufacturing processes to deliver high-mix/low-volume products and exceptional value.