Scully Signal Releases a New Corporate Video

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2021 --Scully Signal Company, a fluid handling products manufacturing company, is excited to launch its new corporate video, giving viewers an inside look at its legacy and dedication to innovation, quality, and safety that have been the hallmarks of this industry leader's dependability in the transport and transference of hazardous liquids for over eight decades.



The video takes the viewer on a visual tour of the history of the pioneering safety systems first invented by Scully founder, Francis P. Scully, in 1936 with the Ventalarm® whistle. These overfill prevention systems became—and still remain—the industry standard. From the inception of a whistle to comprehensive self-checking electronic overfill prevention controls, Dynacheck®, Scully revolutionized loading safety systems in the oil industry. This marked the beginning of decades of innovations for terminal, storage and transportation spill prevention, static ground proving, and efficient oil delivery equipment. Applications include petroleum, heating and lube oils, and food & beverage



Viewers hear from longtime employees, along with third-generation family members, about the many facets of their dedication to quality, safety, and dependability. Scully has a fully integrated operation in Wilmington, MA, providing products all made in the U.S.A. Scully staff is keenly aware that when customers are relying on a safety system, it has to work every time, and apply relentless quality controls to ensure that its products are rugged and reliable. Portions of the video, such as the explanation of Scully's automatic, continual-loop Dynacheck® system, offer good visuals and details.



Designing all its products to very strict industry standards, Scully applies these stringent quality and safety protocols to all manufacturing practices, even for those that do not require adherence, complete with 100 percent testing. Speaking to the importance of consistency, "We test it the way we want to buy it," is the philosophy shared by Joseph Bet-Eivazi, Test Department Supervisor.



Summed up by Francis P. Scully's granddaughter and Scully CEO Katrina Ohl, "Innovation is really at the heart of everything we do." Ohl notes that every decision Scully makes is focused on how to solve a problem that a customer might be facing by providing the very best product and service—responsive customer service being one of the legacy hallmarks Scully is known for.



About Scully Signal Company

Founded in 1936 by Francis P. Scully, Scully Signal Company is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturing company that engineers and manufactures self-checking fluid detection and delivery systems. Scully equipment and service support are world-renowned for enabling the reliable and safe loading, transportation, and storage of valuable liquid resources.



To learn more, visit: www.scully.com. For product information: 1-800-272-8559, or contact: Scully International Headquarters: sales@scully.com.