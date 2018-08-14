Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --Scully Signal Company will be attending ChemEdge, an annual conference and trade show held in New Orleans, Louisiana. During the event Scully will display their product, the ST-47 Groundhog Static Ground Proving Control Unit, a self-proving grounding system for maximum safety in loading operations. In addition to their grounding systems, Scully will also exhibit top and bottom loading overfill prevention solutions. Visit Scully at booth 701 to learn about the company's technologically advanced grounding and overfill protection solutions.



The ChemEdge event is tailored for the chemical distribution channel and will take place on the 14th-17th of August 2018. It provides training and education on issues important to chemical distributors, manufacturers, warehouses, and service support companies. The 2018's ChemEdge will cover subjects pertaining to best practices in environment, health and safety, transportation and logistics, security, regulatory compliance, inventory control, human resources and finance, emergency response, and more. The show will be attended by top level CEO's and executives from all over the country, representing some of the biggest companies in the chemical distribution industry.



For more information about Scully please visit Scully.com or contact Scully at Sales@scully.com.



About Scully Signal Company

Scully Signal Company offers a complete range of electronic overfill prevention, grounding, vapor sensing and vehicle identification systems for petroleum and chemical tank truck, terminal, railcar and storage tank applications. In addition, Scully offers mechanical tank fill alarms, gauges, delivery nozzles, flow controls and water detectors for lube and fuel oil tanks and vehicles. Scully systems have set the standard in safety and reliability for over 75 years and are backed by 24 hour technical phone support. All products are designed, manufactured, and serviced in the U.S.A to Scully's exacting standards. For assistance with your specific product application, please contact Scully at 1-800-2-Scully or Sales@scully.com.