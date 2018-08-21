SD-Branch Market Set to Reach $3.27 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the SD-Branch market to reach $3.27 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide SD-Branch Market [by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services: Professional, Managed); by Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield); by Type (Fixed Site, Mobile Office); by Users (SMB, Enterprises); by Regions]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for Greenfield deployments across multiple users and regions.



Branches necessitate better and faster deployments, efficient and centralized management, and highly productive administration of multi-varied components in its environments. Addressing these requirements leads the rise of SD-Branch, a unified platform of hardware, software, and services, that integrates and supports the management of routing, security, LAN/Wi-Fi functionalities, and SD-WAN, centrally.



"The market applicability of SD-Branch solutions bodes well for enterprises that run distributed branches and networks and are looking to streamline costs and control." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "SD-Branch addresses critical elements of an organization's IT infrastructure and has can generate substantial interest among organizations with greenfield deployments of new branches.



Arcluster's report on the SD-Branch market spans 144 pages and includes 109 market data tables, figures, and charts. Market Size and Forecasts within the SD-branch market are provided by



- Segments: Hardware, Software, Services [Professional Services (Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support), Managed Services)

- Deployments: Greenfield; Brownfield/ Refresh

- Branch Types: Fixed Sites; Mobile Offices

- Users: SMBs; Enterprises

- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense; Automotive and Transportation; Banking and Finance; Energy, Power, and Utilities; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Consumer and Retail; Technology and Media; Others

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central America/ Latin America; Middle-East, and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for market players, vendors, service providers, integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms.



