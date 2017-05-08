SD Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home Design Decor

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --Shelley Danforth is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ArdenHomeDecors.com. The website offers a wide variety of home design decor including accent mirrors, home lighting, wall art, area rugs, and outdoor living decor. Danforth was inspired by the power of home decor to change our state of mind and soothe our spirit the minute we walk through the front door. Through her online store, Danforth wanted to help customers find the kind of home decor that creates the perfect mood from floor to ceiling.



There are many excellent home design products featured within the merchandise of ArdenHomeDecors.com. The website carries items including lighting such as stained glass Tiffany-style table lamps and modern pendant lights; wall decor including vintage metal wall decor and canvas wall art; mirrors including carved wood wall mirrors and elegant floor mirrors; and more. In the future, Danforth plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Danforth regarding each and every transaction made on ArdenHomeDecors.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a decorative floor rug to add an instant cozy touch to the entranceway or a patio set for those refreshing outdoor conversations.



To complement the main website, Danforth is also launching a blog located at http://www.QualityHomeDecorBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to home decor in general such as creating cozy corners with handmade area rugs, enjoying a cozy evening atmosphere with stylish table lamps, and adding personality anywhere with vintage metal wall signs. Danforth hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding the right dose of cozy to any space with quality home decor.



About ArdenHomeDecors.com

ArdenHomeDecors.com – a division of SD Online Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Shelley Danforth.



Shelley Danforth

http://www.ArdenHomeDecors.com