SDR Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Clocks for Every Room and Style

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Sandra DeRosso is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DeRossoClocks.com. The website offers a wide variety of clocks for every room and style with a particular focus on the classy old fashioned clocks, creative desk clocks, charismatic wall clocks, and elegant mantel clocks. DeRosso was inspired by how much we rely on clocks in our everyday lives to wake us up in the morning, get to that important appointment, and plan our days. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, DeRosso wanted to provide customers with a large variety of clocks that they can use to keep themselves productive as well as add their personality to every room.



There are many excellent clocks featured within the merchandise of DeRossoClocks.com. The website carries items including silver, gold, and crystal desk clocks; novelty clocks such as children's alarm clocks; old-fashioned clocks including pendulum clocks; creative desk clocks such as motorcycle and instrument-themed clocks; alarm clocks including retro style and artsy alarm clocks; and more. In the future, DeRosso plans to continuously expand the product lines offered on the website as she finds interesting new clocks to add to the selection.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to DeRosso regarding each and every transaction made on DeRossoClocks.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection in a beautiful, eye-catching website layout. The website offers free shipping and the option of paying with a credit card or through PayPal. She encourages customers to use the contact information on the website if they have any questions or problems.



To complement the main website, DeRosso is also launching a blog located at http://www.TickTockClocksBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to stylish and useful clocks in general such as finding a great pendulum wall clock, enjoying a weather station clock, and decorating your space with a picture frame clock. She hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding the best way to keep track of time with the perfect clock.



About DeRossoClocks.com

DeRossoClocks.com – a division of SDR Online Enterprises, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sandra DeRosso.



Sandra DeRosso

http://www.DeRossoClocks.com

832-291-0156



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com