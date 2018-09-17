SDW 5000 at Microsoft Ignite: Sennheiser Delivers Enhanced Connectivity and an Audio Communications Hub

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions, will exhibit its growing line of headsets and speakerphones for business environments at the Microsoft Ignite event, including the newly-launched SDW 5000 Series of DECT headsets, designed for modern, collaborative workspaces. The company will be located at booth #1940 on the exhibit floor at the show. The event takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from September 24 – 28, 2018.



Since its May 2018 launch, the SDW 5000 Series has generated particular interest in the marketplace for its flexible connectivity options. Through its unique base unit, the SDW 5000 headset serves as a communications hub in contemporary office environments, allowing users to seamlessly connect from a PC softphone, a desk-bound phone, a personal mobile phone, or other mobile devices. This enhanced connectivity was engineered to address the variety of tech-savvy employees now in the workplace who tend to utilize a number of devices over the course of the day. It accommodates the influx of Millennial users now moving into key roles in the workforce, catering to their proclivity to both work and play via a plethora of electronics. That can involve listening to music one minute and taking a mobile business call another, conducting business via a laptop, or hot-swapping desks in an office environment.



"The world in which we live and work is rife with devices and applications," said Tori Seliokas, channel manager, Sennheiser enterprise solutions. "The technically astute, up-and-coming talent now entering the workforce is accustomed not just to superior sound quality via long-term use of headsets, they're used to being able to effortlessly rotate between their devices of choice. In this way, all our environments have taken on an element of the 'collaborative workspace.' We address this phenomenon with the SDW 5000 headsets. The Microsoft Ignite event is a terrific opportunity to spread that message in the marketplace."



"The plugged-in Millennial generation has brought their dependence on assorted communications tools into the workplace," Seliokas continued. "The SDW 5000 communications hub makes it easy for users to seamlessly work from whatever device they prefer, while remaining connected to their company's unified communications system. It's an innovative and unique option for business environments, making for more productive, agile and cohesive offices, even when employees are distributed." The units can also be managed via Sennheiser's "HeadSetup™ Pro Manager" cloud-based IT management solution, which accommodates tracking, monitoring, updating, and configuration settings on the SDW 5000 and other Sennheiser headsets from a single, intuitive, web-based interface.



Sennheiser's comprehensive portfolio will be on display at the Microsoft Ignite event. This includes the MB 660 headset, with adaptive active noise cancellation; plus the MB PRO series and PRESENCE mobile headsets; and the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and Culture series. Sennheiser also offers portable SMB audioconferencing solutions including the SP 10, SP 20, and SP 220 plug-and-play speakerphones. All Sennheiser headset solutions are certified for Skype for Business and a wide variety of Sennheiser headsets have passed a Cortana audio certification.



Attendees can visit http://www.sennheiser.com for more details on Sennheiser's outstanding line of business audio solutions.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling €658.4 million. www.sennheiser.com