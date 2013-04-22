Fort Pierce, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --Sea Coast Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal Inc proudly announces their 32nd year of business. Sea Coast services Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee County. Originally founded in 1981 by brothers John and Pat Langel, it remains family-owned and operated. Sea Coast has seen tremendous growth over the last 32 years, but remains focused on the same personalized service that has made them a household name today. Pat Langel says, “Our customers have grown to expect same day service in hours and we continue to deliver just that.” Sea Coast continues to complete repairs on nearly 98% of all service calls. Pat Langel goes on to say, “Our service vehicles are well stocked, like mini-moving warehouses.” Sea Coast services all make and model air conditioners on the market and also stocks parts for air conditioners over ten years old.



Sea Coast air conditioning specializes in installation of high-efficient air conditioning systems and heat pumps. Phillip Langel says, “The most important day in the life of your air conditioning system is the day it is installed. You can purchase the most high-efficient air conditioner, but without the proper professional installation you’ll never receive the optimal benefits of your purchase.” Sea Coast understands that an important consideration in your choice of contractor is that you want the peace of mind. How can you our customer go wrong knowing that we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on the entire first year of your new system? If you are unhappy for any reason, we will refund your entire purchase without any additional cost to you. Simply, Sea Coast stands behind their systems and we believe this type of service is why we are celebrating our 32nd year of business.



Sea Coast also has a full service sheet metal fabrication facility available to meet all custom needs. We fabricate sheet metal curbs and curb adapters for commercial air conditioning change-outs and new installations. Brandon Langel says, “Our products are built with heavy-gauge sheet metal for strength and durability by highly-trained fabricators on high-tech computerized state-of-the-art machines.” Our custom products save customers money because they can still use the existing curb, and Sea Coast can quickly fabricate and deliver custom products to any jobsite within 24-hours. Service, quality, and dependability are still our primary focus after 32 years in business.



About Sea Cost

Sea Coast is located in beautiful Fort Pierce, Fl and still owned and operated by the Langel brothers. Over the years, Sea Coast has grown to over 50 employees, but remains a family business. Sea Coast takes pride in their business as well as in their hometown community through their support of many charitable organizations. Sea Coast Air looks forward to continuing to provide our top-quality service and professional installation for our local Treasure Coast community.