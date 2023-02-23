Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Holds Free Virtual Design Workshop

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2023 --Virtual Design and Remodeling Workshop:

Thursday, March 9th 11AM-11:30AM



Tune in: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7516769300187/WN_i3h3a-SNQ9yRus7Tr4OzEw



San Clemente, California: 36-year-old, award winning residential design/build firm, Sea Pointe Design &

Remodel, will be hosting a virtual design and remodeling workshop for San Clemente homeowners to

have the opportunity to learn valuable information from the convenience of their home, during Covid-19.



"We are excited to offer complimentary virtual learning opportunities for homeowners in San Clemente,"

says Andrew Shore, Sea Pointe Owner. "Due to Covid-19, we aren't hosting large gathering events which

means we had to pivot to still be able to provide our local community with an opportunity to learn their

remodeling options, especially during this rocky time in the housing market."



Sea Pointe virtual workshop attendees have the opportunity to learn valuable information and gain

useful insights about the residential remodeling process in San Clemente and surrounding areas as well as their questions

answered live by professional designers.



Sea Pointe Design & Remodel is honored to be able to use their expertise and services to help the San

Clemente community.



On March 9, professional designers Jacqueline Fortezzo and James Bailey will be leading a discussion on

bathroom design and remodeling. A bathroom is known to be seen as a personal oasis. The definition of

a personal oasis differs for each individual. Fortezzo and Bailey will assist in guiding homeowners

through discussion leaving viewers confident to take on their next home remodel.



Register for the virtual design and remodeling workshop:

