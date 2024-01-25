Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Invites Orange County Homeowners to the Ultimate Home Design & Remodeling in-Person Workshop

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2024 --Sea Pointe Design & Remodel, the esteemed award-winning design-build firm based in Irvine, California, is excited to announce The Ultimate Design & Remodeling Workshop, a complimentary event designed to educate homeowners in Orange County about remodeling design, potential pitfalls to avoid, and important assurances to consider when embarking on home renovation projects and choosing the right contractor.



As a premier provider of design, space planning, architecture, and remodeling services, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel specializes in transforming kitchens, bathrooms, room additions, outdoor living spaces, and entire homes. The firm, serving homeowners in Orange County since 1986 has earned a reputation for working with the finest quality materials, employing the best craftsmen, collaborating with award-winning designers, and maintaining excellent relationships with the cities in Orange County for smooth permitting and job approvals.



The Ultimate Design & Remodeling Workshop will take place at Marbella Country Club's Nile Room in San Juan Capistrano, providing an ideal setting for a morning of insightful learning. Invited guests will be treated to a light breakfast and an engaging presentation on remodeling, covering various aspects such as design considerations, common challenges, legal aspects, and what to expect throughout the remodeling process.



"Our goal at Sea Pointe Design & Remodel is not only to deliver beautiful renovations but also to empower homeowners with the knowledge they need for successful remodeling projects. The Ultimate Design & Remodeling Workshop is a unique opportunity for individuals to gain valuable insights, learn from our construction professionals, and interact with our Designers," said Taylor Preza, Head of Marketing at Sea Pointe Design & Remodel.



The workshop has proven to be instrumental in saving homeowners from costly mistakes by addressing potential challenges and highlighting legal aspects associated with remodeling. Attendees will have the chance to participate in a live open question and answer forum and will be seated at tables with designers, allowing for intimate discussions related to their specific remodeling situations.



In addition to the workshop, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel invites curious homeowners to explore their kitchen and bath design showroom located at 576 Wald, Irvine, CA. Those seeking inspiration for their remodeling projects can schedule an appointment to tour the showroom, where they can view beautiful materials and designed kitchen and bath vignettes.



To schedule an appointment for the showroom visit, please call 949-861-3400. The showroom is open Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 4 PM.



Event Details:



What: Sea Pointe Design & Remodeling Workshop

Where: Marbella Country Club at the Nile Room (30800 Golf Club Dr, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675)

When: February 10th at 9 AM

RSVP: RSVP IS REQUIRED. CLICK HERE TO RSVP.



About Sea Pointe Design & Remodel:

Sea Pointe Design & Remodel is an award-winning design-build firm based in Irvine, California. Specializing in kitchen, bath, outdoor, and whole-home remodeling, Sea Pointe is committed to delivering full-service beautiful renovations on time and on budget. The firm's expertise, attention to detail, and educational initiatives, such as The Ultimate Design & Remodeling Workshop, set them apart in the industry. Learn more at seapointe.com.



For media inquiries or more information, please contact:



Taylor Preza

Head of Marketing

TPreza@seapointe.com